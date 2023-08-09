Zimbabwe Elections 2023
HR Officer (Kamativi)
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage employee contracts.
- Develop job adverts.
- Rrcruitment and selection processes.
- Implement HR strategies.
- Oversèe and manage performance appraisal system.
- Safety and health management issues.
- Advise Management on Hr matters.
- Staff welfare issues.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by HOD.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualification.
- Minimum experience is 2 years.
- Self starter required
Other
How to Apply
Send email application letter and cv to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com
Deadline: 10 August2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Kamativi Mining Company
Browse Jobs
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
Related Jobs
Oxfam
Human Resources Assistant (INT9778) Grade: E
Deadline: