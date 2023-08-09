Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Kamativi Mining Company

HR Officer (Kamativi)

Kamativi Mining Company
Aug. 10, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage employee contracts.
  • Develop job adverts.
  • Rrcruitment and selection processes.
  • Implement HR strategies.
  • Oversèe and manage performance appraisal system.
  • Safety and health management issues.
  • Advise Management on Hr matters.
  • Staff welfare issues.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned by HOD.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant qualification.
  • Minimum experience is 2 years.
  • Self starter required

Other

How to Apply

Send email application letter and cv to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 August2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Kamativi Mining Company

The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Oxfam
Oxfam

Human Resources Assistant (INT9778) Grade: E

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback