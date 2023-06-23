Pindula|
Fossil Contracting

Human Capital Administrator (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Jun. 25, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administration:

  • ​Coordinating office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies.
  • ​Supervising administrative staff and dividing responsibilities to ensure performance.
  • ​Keep stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary
  • ​Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/ proposals as assigned.

Recruitment:

  • ​Responsible for the following of the Recruitment procedure or recruitment
  • Industrial Relations
  • ​Conflict Management
  • ​Effective Communication on IR related issues
  • ​Grievances handling at site level.

Welfare:

  • ​Illness visits and report
  • ​Responsible for the allocation and maintenance of Accommodation facilities
  • ​Canteen monitoring
  • Payroll administration
  • ​Leave management.
  • ​Payroll input compilation.
  • ​Employees attendance monitoring
  • ​Managing electronic timekeeping systems or manually collecting and reviewing timesheets.
  • ​Providing information and answering employee questions about payroll-related matters.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Human Resource Management.
  • At least 2-years’ experience as an HR administrator.
  • Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw

Deadline: 25 June 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

Feedback