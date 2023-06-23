Human Capital Administrator (Harare)

Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.
Duties and Responsibilities
Administration:
- Coordinating office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies.
- Supervising administrative staff and dividing responsibilities to ensure performance.
- Keep stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary
- Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/ proposals as assigned.
Recruitment:
- Responsible for the following of the Recruitment procedure or recruitment
- Industrial Relations
- Conflict Management
- Effective Communication on IR related issues
- Grievances handling at site level.
Welfare:
- Illness visits and report
- Responsible for the allocation and maintenance of Accommodation facilities
- Canteen monitoring
- Payroll administration
- Leave management.
- Payroll input compilation.
- Employees attendance monitoring
- Managing electronic timekeeping systems or manually collecting and reviewing timesheets.
- Providing information and answering employee questions about payroll-related matters.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resource Management.
- At least 2-years’ experience as an HR administrator.
- Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw
Deadline: 25 June 2023
Fossil Contracting
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
