Human Capital Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in positions that have risen within TIMB. Successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office in Harare. Reports to: Human Capital & Administration Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administrative duties, such as maintaining the employee database.

Maintaining proper records of employee attendance and leave days.

Assisting the Human Capital & Administration Officer in policy implementation.

Assisting in the recruitment and selection process.

Assisting in the preparation of payroll information monthly.

Assisting in online job postings, shortlisting candidates and scheduling job interviews.

Assisting in the coordination, orientation and training of new employees.

Helping departments understand the performance appraisal system.

Assisting the signing of performance contracts.

Ensuring smooth communication with employees and timely resolution to their queries.

Assisting in the dissemination of all HR information to facilitate the smooth execution of duties.

Taking minutes in hearings/ meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Degree in Human Resources Management/Psychology.

At least 2 years of postgraduate working experience.

Knowledge and experience in using Selina Payroll System or any other payroll package is a must.

Competences:

Organisational awareness.

Highest level of confidentiality.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Task orientation.

Data analysis skills.

Mathematical orientation.

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages.

Other

How to Apply

If interested submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "HUMAN CAPITAL ASSISTANT".

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 26 May 2023