Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Human Capital Consultant (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Nov. 07, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • This role provides an HR consulting service and is responsible and accountable for the delivery of all HR processes as part of a business unit HR team.
  • The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons): Human Resources Management (Required).
  • Skills: Human Resources (HR), People Management, Performance Management (PM), Recruiting.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

