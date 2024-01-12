Human Papillomavirus Vaccines (HPV) Technical Advisor (Harare)

Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides overall strategic guidance and work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) to strengthen technical assistance for program planning and implementation activities.

Maps and leads local partners in community engagement, social mobilization, and communication.

Facilitates collaboration and planning with the WHO, UNICEF, MOHCC, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE), schools, and community-based organizations to reach adolescent girls for HPV vaccination.

Develops and update norms and standards related to HPV vaccines, while facilitating information-sharing, education, and communication, toward a good understanding of their benefits and acceptance by communities, health workers, and families.

Provides expertise and develop/revise guidelines for HPV Vaccination programs and proactively facilitate their implementation to enable best Monitoring and Evaluation ; Develops and implements staff capacity-building initiatives for the identification, management, and reporting of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) to align with global vaccine safety monitoring strategies ; Supports the Ministry of Health and Childcare (MOHCC) decision-making by providing support to assess vaccine impact i.e., Surveillance and vaccine effectiveness, National immunization advisory mechanism; Coordinates the provision of guidance and technical support to MOHCC in:

Determining and developing policies for the optimization of HPV vaccines and related technologies, including strengthening Zimbabwe's capacity to assess the burden of HPV-related cancers including cervical cancer.

Developing and implementing harmonized protocols to facilitate policy decisions and organize regional training on new vaccine introduction.

Supports advocacy, communication, and development of key messages for social mobilization.

Provides support countries to convene stakeholder meetings to review and validate applications; Leads and facilitates analysis and appropriate use of evidence for decision-making and planning.

Facilitates periodic reviews, evaluations, learning sessions, and panels to scale promising practices and approaches, and for advocacy.

Provides leadership and management of staff under his/her responsibility; ensure their performance, continuous development, and engagement, promoting a culture of working across boundaries, and integrity by the ZHI's policies, rules, procedures, and values.

Tracks and regularly tracks and reports progress on HPV vaccine optimization and vaccine coverage.

Perform other related responsibilities as assigned, including replacing, and backstopping for others as required; Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s Degree or other advanced degree (PhD) in a relevant Health Sciences field, medicine, public health, health systems management, epidemiology or infectious or communicable diseases is essential.

A minimum of 7 years of practical national and international experience in new vaccines introduction, vaccine optimization, vaccine management, and related activities.

Experience and expertise in one or more of the following areas: facility- or community-based health programming; immunization/HPV; social behavior change; supply chain strengthening; monitoring and evaluation; capacity strengthening of local organizations ; Experience in project management, analysis, and development of capacity building tools and databases for monitoring and evaluation purposes.

Ability to interact effectively and collaboratively with a broad range of senior and mid-level public and private sector counterparts, donors, and other key stakeholders.

Experience supervising technical staff in the implementation of health programming.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Should work independently with minimum supervision showing initiative to manage high volume workflow.

Should have the ability to prioritize work and report to supervisor on variances and provide status updates on regular basis.

Should Perform detail-oriented work with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Interacts with diplomacy and tact and follow-up on requests in a timely and efficient manner.

Must exhibit high levels of professionalism, integrity and ethical values at all times.

Ability to plan and prioritize own work under tight deadlines, as well as to work on own initiative and as a member of a team.

Other

How to Apply

Step 1: click here to complete the job application form. Step 2: Submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Statement:

During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.

Deadline: 19 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message