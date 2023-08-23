Human Resouces Clerk

Job Description

Reporting to the Human Resources Assistant, the purpose of the position is to maintain records of employees, prepare documents and policies and secretarial function in the Human.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in Human Resources matters.

Assisting in Council payroll processing.

Preparation and distribution of correspondences, agendas and notices.

Addressingall queries of Council employees.

Assisting in the recruitment and selection process.

Any other duties that may be delegated by superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Human Resources or Psychology with a 2.1 class.

A post graduate qualification in Human Resources is an added advantage.

Computer literacy is a must.

Aged between 25 and 35 years.

Experience in a Local Authority environment with knowledge of Promun is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary