Human Resource Clerk: Welfare And Wellness Office

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Register all Midlands State University employees on medical aid.

Ensure that all Midlands State University employees are on funeral cover.

Arranging for the provisions of the bereaved members.

Capturing of fees exemption forms.

Compiling statistics and maintaining an accurate data base for all staff exits.

Assisting the Human Resource Officer to prepare the monthly payroll input and medical aid reconciliations for Cimas and First Mutual Health.

Maintain and administer employee personal files and ensure their accuracy.

Capturing, updating and maintaining an electronic medical aid database.

Assist in the preparation of files for the Health Liaison Committee, Continuation Beyond Retirement Committee and Works Council meetings.

Assist in setting up practical interviews when necessary.

Direct visitors and employees to appropriate offices.

Assist walk-in customers in the Human Resource Section.

Perform any other task or function as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language.

National Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Possession of professional qualifications such as the International Computer Drivers Licence (ICDL) or Institute of People Management (IPMZ) will be considered an added advantage.

At least two years working experience in similar functions.

The post requires a high degree of accuracy and confidentially.

Skills & Competencies:

Good communication skills both oral and written.

Should possess good interpersonal skills.

Good organizational skills.

Computer literate in MS Word, MS Excel.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: