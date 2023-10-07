Human Resource Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Responsible for organizing and conducting training, oversee development and reviewing the performance of company employees. Ensuring that employees are organized and satisfied in their work environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Talent acquisition.

Develop and implement HRM policies, procedure and strategies.

Implementing disciplinary procedures.

Conduct performance appraisal and assessment programmes to identify individuals for delegation and promotion purposes.

Payroll administration.

Analyse training needs and develop new training programs or strategies or modify and improve. existing programmes or strategies.

Review employment and working conditions to ensure legal compliance.

Prepare and submit HR reports.

Co-ordinate the development and implementation of effective training programs.

Prepare offer letters and employee contract for administration employees.

Qualifications and Experience

Experience in administration of benefits and other HR programs.

Human Resources Degree.

A Masters Degree will be an added advantage.

Atleast 5 years experience in a managerial position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their applications and CVs to: recruitmentvol2023@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 20 October 2023