Human Resource Officer

Job Description

Applications arc invited from suitably qualified and experienced people to fill the above post that has arisen in the Town Clerk’s Office.

Salary Grade 13.

Reports To: Town Clerk

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide legal advice to management and stall members on labour law and Council’s own employment policies and procedures.

Recruitment and selection and conducting employee resourcing including drafting job descriptions and flighting job adverts.

Develop Human Resources work plans.

Handling staff disciplinary issues and grievances.

Coordinating staff development programs.

Conducting training and development as well as compiling training needs in consultation with Heads of Departments.

Implementing performance management system.

Providing employee counseling.

Supervising Human Resources section staff.

Provides employee career guidance and couching.

Being the Council’s internal Advisor & Consultant during Works Council meetings and Disciplinary Hearings.

Developing, reviewing and enforcement of Council HR policies.

Maintaining sound industrial relations between management, employee representatives and employees in general.

Mediating industrial relations disputes

Preparing Heads of argument and appearing before Conciliators and Arbitrators on behalf of the employer.

Preparing HR reports to Management and Council.

Assisting in the designing of organograms.

Conducting exit interviews and processing employees’ terminations.

Maintaining pensions and other benefits records for former and current Council employees and their beneficiaries.

Qualifications and Experience

Possession of at least a degree in Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations or any other Social Science Degree.

Be a holder of a lPMZ Diploma.

Possession of a Post Graduate Diploma in Conciliation and Arbitration is a distinct advantage.

Must have 5 “O” Levels including English Language and Mathematics.

At least 3 years experience in Human Resources Management.

A sound knowledge in contemporary Labour law.

Be able to work under pressure.

Be computer Iiterate.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and be team player.

Other

How to Apply

Applications addressed to the Town Clerk, together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to reach the undersigned through posting or hand delivery on or before 24 November 2023.

Municipal Offices