Human Resource Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking to employ a Human Resource Management Officer with excellent communication skills, both verbal and written. The ideal candidate is expected to be knowledgeable with employment legislation and possess strategic and commercial insight to the labour process.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare job descriptions.

Implementing staff development procedures.

Providing internal and external consultancy services.

Carry out Training and development sessions.

Providing counseling on policies and procedures.

Monitoring employee performance.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's degree or diploma in Human Resource Management.

A minimum of 3 years' experience in Human Resource.

Labour relations certificate is an added advantage.

Full understanding of HR functions and best practices.

Must have a driver`s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send their CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com with subject line Human Resource Officer.

Deadline: 21 December 2023