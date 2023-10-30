Pindula|Search Pindula
Human Resource Officer: Industrial Relations (Harare)

Human Resource Officer: Industrial Relations (Harare)

Nov. 06, 2023
Nov. 06, 2023
Job Description

The position exists to administer overall relationship between management and employees. It ensures effective communications between the business and employees from an HR perspective by safeguarding proper policy implementation and adherence to such policies and procedures, as well as giving support and advice to all divisions on their different industrial relations issues to ensure the organisation operate smoothly.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Advises on and resolves any industrial relations problems within the organization to ensure a good working environment.
  • Liaise with the appropriate authorities in relevant
  • Government Ministries on matters concerning labour relations issues so as to ensure a good IR climate.
  • Promotes a harmonious working environment in the organization in which staff can work without any labour disruptions.
  • Organizes disciplinary hearing meetings.
  • Recommends investigation of disciplinary and grievance cases and participates in hearings in an advisory capacity.
  • Liaises with the Ministry of Labor, NEC, Company Lawyers and the Trade Unions on labour matters.
  • Advises employees and line managers on Labour
  • Legislation, and interpretation of the Code of Conduct, and ensure proper implementation of the same.
  • Attends court sessions and hearings at the Ministry of Labour or NEC on behalf of the organization.
  • Ensures that the Code of Conduct is reviewed in line with amendments in Labour laws.
  • Coordinates works councils at stations levels where workplace challenges are discussed, and solutions reached before they are escalated to Head office.
  • Carries out research and prepares for Collective Bargaining Negotiations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O' Levels including English, and Maths or Accounts.
  • At least 2 A' Levels or Equivalent.
  • Degree in Human Resources Management, Psychology. Sociology, Politics & Administration Industrial Relations, or Social Sciences.
  • IPMZ Diploma/ Arbitration or Law.
  • At least 3 years' experience in a similar role in a large organization.
  • IPMZ membership.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources

Zimbabwe National Road Administration

489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,

Highlands, Harare

Or send via email to: 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw

Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.

NB: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276

Deadline: 06 November 2023 @4:30pm

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.

