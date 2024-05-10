Human Resource Officer (Industrial Relations)
Job Description
REGISTRY DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administer and ensures adherence to established labour relations policies, procedures and agreements.
- Remain current on all relevant legislation and ensure organizational compliance with all applicable legislation.
- Keep abreast with labour laws and collective bargaining issues.
- Interpret and administer contracts pertaining to grievances, employee welfare, pensions and health care among other issues.
- Manage grievance procedures and handle complaints that result from disputes between employer and employees and explaining the Code of Conduct to heads of departments and employees;
- Advise on the handling of disciplinary matters up to the stage of formal written warning.
- Advise on employment matters, including equal opportunity and handling of grievances.
- Expected to act as an adviser, counselor, mediator and liaison person (link between management and labour) and representing the employer before the Labour Office.
- Compile documents required by legal counsel for either presentation to Labour Office or legal counsel representing employees.
- Service meetings between labour and management and ability to accurately record proceedings of the Staff Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee, Works Council among other related platforms that deal with labour matters.
- Maintain a sound record management system for all documents related to the function;
- Ensure timely processing of all administrative tasks required upon retirement contract completion or termination of employees from university employment.
- Ensure that the strictest of confidentiality is maintained at all times.
- Coordinating training activities as may be required
- Servicing of University committees.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Industrial Relations or Human Resource Management.
- A Master’s degree in Human Resource Management would be an added advantage
- An IPMZ Diploma in Human Resource Management or Labour Relations is a prerequisite.
- At least two years post qualifying working experience in HR Management or Industrial Relations.
Key Competencies:
- Must have a sound knowledge of the Labour Act and related labour legislation;
- Person with character to handle sensitive and/or confidential information;
- Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills, written and verbal in order to interact effectively at all levels.
- Should have a flare in coordinating training activities.
- Ability to prepare and make presentations for all levels of staff within the institution
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format.
Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.
