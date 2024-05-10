Human Resource Officer (Industrial Relations)

Job Description

REGISTRY DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer and ensures adherence to established labour relations policies, procedures and agreements.

Remain current on all relevant legislation and ensure organizational compliance with all applicable legislation.

Keep abreast with labour laws and collective bargaining issues.

Interpret and administer contracts pertaining to grievances, employee welfare, pensions and health care among other issues.

Manage grievance procedures and handle complaints that result from disputes between employer and employees and explaining the Code of Conduct to heads of departments and employees;

Advise on the handling of disciplinary matters up to the stage of formal written warning.

Advise on employment matters, including equal opportunity and handling of grievances.

Expected to act as an adviser, counselor, mediator and liaison person (link between management and labour) and representing the employer before the Labour Office.

Compile documents required by legal counsel for either presentation to Labour Office or legal counsel representing employees.

Service meetings between labour and management and ability to accurately record proceedings of the Staff Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee, Works Council among other related platforms that deal with labour matters.

Maintain a sound record management system for all documents related to the function;

Ensure timely processing of all administrative tasks required upon retirement contract completion or termination of employees from university employment.

Ensure that the strictest of confidentiality is maintained at all times.

Coordinating training activities as may be required

Servicing of University committees.

Any other duties as assigned by the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.