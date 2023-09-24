Human Resource Officer (Mutare)
Job Description
Purpose of the position: The HR Officer will mainly be responsible for assisting in maintaining the human resource database and all employee records and files and providing a full spectrum of HR services including payroll administration. The incumbent should have knowledge of adhere to human resources-related laws and regulations as well as handles information and documents relevant to human resources with a high degree of confidentiality, discretion, and attention to detail.
Reporting to: Human Resources Specialist
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the recruitment and selection process including scheduling of interviews, creation of interview files and conducting reference checks. Conduct new hire orientation and ensure all relevant documents are included on orientation package.
- Maintaining human resources files including staff personal files.
- Payroll administration including capturing authorised payroll input, preparing third party payment schedule and reconciling salary pool account.
- Attend to human resources related queries.
- Support grievances and disciplinary processes.
- Assist in the development and implementation of a training needs assessment programme and implement training across the organisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Human Resources Management or Organisational Psychology Degree.
- A Masters’ degree shall be an added advantage.
- A minimum of two (2) years post qualifying experience in NGO sector.
- Good communication skills.
- Conversant with Belina payroll package.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=5zOk-8EoNUSQKYltgKUJTJnGC7ntRMpOtFNAuIjNfA1UOFJKNjBLRlZYRzhGQzdGSENDVEY0MU1aMy4u to complete appliucation form then send a detailed CV to: hr@fact.org.zw
-Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
-FACT is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 30 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).