Human Resources & Admin Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Plan, develop, implement and promote activities and programs that enhance overall employee engagement, communication and relations while overseeing the compliance of company employment policies and practices with relevant employment regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and drive philosophies and programs to foster constructive employee relations and ensure the organizations' approach to its employees is fair, respectful and consistent.

Gather, analyse and interpret data and metrics to develop recommendations and strategies to facilitate positive employee relations and engagement.

Identify risks and challenges to the employee relationship.

Reduce risks by developing programs, policies and procedures to promote fair and equitable Employee relations and business decisions.

Evaluate and improve existing hr practices to introduce new perspectives, trends and processes.

Ensure employment policies and practices comply with relevant employment regulations.

Oversee company-wide application of workplace policies and procedures.

Assist with the development and implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Advise management and leadership on employee relations.

Serve as the point of contact on fundamental hr issues and questions.

Partner with hr on complex employee relations issues.

Provide guidance and counsel to employees on employee relations issues and workplace practices

Conduct investigations of complaints and recommend corrective actions.

Oversee, review and advise on employee grievance and disciplinary processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree or diploma.

At least 2+ years experience.

Clean class 4 driver’s licence.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Planning and organizational skills.

Attention to detail, data analysis and management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: simscorerecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 September 2023