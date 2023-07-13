Human Resources And Administration Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the position that has risen within EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd. The successful candidate will be based at EasyGo Car Hire (Pvt) Ltd-Head Office in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in the recruitment a selection process through advertising, shortlisting, setting up interviews, facilitating assessments and preparing employee contracts in line with the set procedures.

Coordinating and managing new employee orientation: on-boarding and training programs.

Monthly payroll processing and ensuring all statutory payments are paid by the due date.

Coordinating all performance management activities from performance contract sign off to performance appraisals.

Facilitating and coordinating employee training and development programs as per Business Unit requirements.

Assisting in managing industrial relations through coordinating Works Council Meetings and attending to industrial relations queries.

Maintaining up to date employee records through carrying out file audits and personal details updates.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Human Resource Management.

At least 2 years relevant experience in Human Resources & Administration.

Working knowledge of a payroll system.

Sound knowledge of relevant and applicable labour legislation.

Strong work ethic and team player.

Knowledge of ISO9001:2015 is an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements should submit an application letter, detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications through the following email address: easygohr@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 15 July 2023