Human Resources and Administration Clerk (Grade: 10)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in the recruitment and selection process to ensure that organisation is manned by highly capable people

Assists with labour relation issues such as disciplinary and grievance procedures

Prepares payrolls and salary schedules

Manage employee contracts

Draft agendas for all council meetings

Take minutes during meetings

Any other duties assigned

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources Management or Social Sciences or equivalent.

At least 2-3 years work experience in a Local Authority or Local Government Environment.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:

The Board Secretary