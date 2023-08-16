Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Human Resources and Administration Clerk (Grade: 10)
Chirundu Local Board
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the recruitment and selection process to ensure that organisation is manned by highly capable people
- Assists with labour relation issues such as disciplinary and grievance procedures
- Prepares payrolls and salary schedules
- Manage employee contracts
- Draft agendas for all council meetings
- Take minutes during meetings
- Any other duties assigned
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources Management or Social Sciences or equivalent.
- At least 2-3 years work experience in a Local Authority or Local Government Environment.
- Good communication skills.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:
The Board Secretary
Chirundu Local Board
PO Box 5
Chirundu
Email: localboardchirundu2@gmail.com
Deadline: 23 August 2023
