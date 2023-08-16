Pindula|Search Pindula
Chirundu Local Board

Human Resources and Administration Clerk (Grade: 10)

Aug. 23, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assists in the recruitment and selection process to ensure that organisation is manned by highly capable people
  • Assists with labour relation issues such as disciplinary and grievance procedures
  • Prepares payrolls and salary schedules
  • Manage employee contracts
  • Draft agendas for all council meetings
  • Take minutes during meetings
  • Any other duties assigned

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Human Resources Management or Social Sciences or equivalent.
  • At least 2-3 years work experience in a Local Authority or Local Government Environment.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:

The Board Secretary

Chirundu Local Board

PO Box 5

Chirundu

Email: localboardchirundu2@gmail.com

Deadline: 23 August 2023

+2630612140632
localboardchirundu2@gmail.com

