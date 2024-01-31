Human Resources Assistant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Human Resources Officer (HRO), the Human Resources Assistant (HR) Assistant will be responsible for supporting the human resource function of the organisation in line with Bantwana Zimbabwe (BZ) Human Resources Policies and Procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with roll out of HR policies and procedures in compliance with BZ standards and in accordance with the country’s national labour law requirements.

Support the implementation of staffing and recruitment plans.

Assist with the implementation of the overall staff learning and development strategy.

Assist with orientation, on-boarding of new staff and employee exit processes.

Help with the accurate tracking of staff leave.

Process new contracts, contract extensions, staff transfers and other change of status for equivalent positions and below.

Support processes related to disciplinary action including staff separation.

Provision of service to assigned HR related inquiries and requests in a timely manner.

Assist with payroll processes and management.

Organise staff meetings.

Source all the relevant documents, create personnel files, correctly and accurately file and update the files.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Human Resource Management (HRM) or related field.

Professional qualification in Human Resources Management plus membership of a professional human resources management body.

Computer literacy and proficiency in MS Office, excel, power email and internet.

A minimum of 2 years’ human resources management experience, preferably in a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Good verbal and written communication skills, excellent interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Must be flexible, willing to perform duties and work irregular hours.

Fluency in English. Knowledge of Shona and or Ndebele is desirable.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, CV including three referees ( name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: info@bantwana.co.zw with position title in the subject line and completed Application Form. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. BZ is an equal opportunity employer.

BZ has a zero-tolerance policy on child abuse, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and any form of discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, age and any other such distinguishing characteristics.