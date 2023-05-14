Human Resources Assistant Grade: P9 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Human Resources Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

S Facilitation of efficient internal trainings through venue preparation, training facilities and coordination of Meetings. Maintenance of an updated database on skills deficiency, statistics and annual courses forecasts. - Administration of the Salaries and Wages Section and ensuring timeous and accurate production of NPA monthly salaries and wages schedules. Discharge routine clerical duties in the Salaries and Wages office. Ensure the processing of medical and pay claims, deductions and allowances and the dispatch of approved pay rolls to Pay Office on time. Maintain files for all pay adjustment and related policy documents. Process terminal benefits timeously. - Any other duties assigned by the HR Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

A Higher National Diploma in Personnel Management or other relevant field.

A Diploma in Accounting and Finance will be an added advantage.

Must be a person of high integrity, professionalism and innovation.

Ability to work under pressure.

At least two (2) years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023