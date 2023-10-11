Human Resources Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The Human Recourses Assistant shall be responsible for providing support in various human resource functions, which include payroll administration, recruitment, selection, training and professional development, performance management, grievance handling, development and review of human resources policies and procedures.

Reporting to: Finance and Administration Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide guidance to staff, including volunteers, and management on various Human Resources policies, practices and Zimbabwean Labour law.

Support recruitment process, including preparation of job adverts, circulation of job advertisements, receiving applications, communication to candidates, recommending recruitment panels and providing technical interviewing support to line managers, facilitate the offer, acceptance and induction process.

Monitor, initiate and prepare staff employment contracts, and the separation processes such as exit interviews.

Support in monitoring staff attendance i.e. Daily attendance, scheduled attendances and ensuring that staff absence has been adequately covered and communicated to other staff to ensure continuity of services.

Assist in administering disciplinary processes in line with Childline’s policies and procedures and providing advice and recommendations on disciplinary actions.

Assist in the development and update of Childline’s policies and procedures and ensure that members of staff are made aware of these policies and interpret them as necessary or as requested by staff members.

Maintain an updated Human Resources data base.

Maintain and update personnel files for volunteers, including start date, end date, duties and other correspondence.

Handling employee grievances in consultation with line managers and Director.

Promote workplace safety and maximum health standards.

Process the Payroll monthly including ensuring supporting documentation is available i.e. Timesheets, contracts etc.

Ensure timely remittances of statutory payments ie. ZIMRA, NSSA, NEC.

Establish and maintain relations with Human Resources Services providers e.g. Medical Insurance Providers, Payroll System providers etc.

Preparation of a monthly HR reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree/Diploma in Human Resources/Administration from a recognized institution.

Membership to professional institute e.g., IPMZ is a distinct advantage.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in similar position.

Excellent verbal & written skills, proficient in English, Shona and Ndebele.

Computer literate including Microsoft packages.

Proficiency and demonstrable knowledge in Microsoft excel and spreadsheets.

Experience in payroll systems such as Belina.

Clean drivers licence Class 4.

No criminal record.

Other

How to Apply

To apply, please send your documents in PDF that includes your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, contactable references, and your CV to Childline Human Resources on: recruitment@childline.org.zw