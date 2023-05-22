Human Resources Assistant (Harare)

Job Description
The staff will be responsible for handling administrative duties in the HR department which include but are not limited to recruitment, maintaining personnel records, and managing HR documents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the recruitment and selection process including preparing selection committee reports on candidate interviews, performing background checks, and issuing employment contracts.
- Compiles and maintains employee files.
- Uploads NSSA returns and updating of employee records on the NSSA portal.
- Maintain and ensure staff database in Microsoft Dynamics has up to date accurate information which matches with personal files.
- Supports internal and external inquiries and requests related to the HR department.
- Assists in the planning and coordination of training programs, workshops, and seminars.
- Compiles monthly statutory returns and keeps a record of the same.
- Updates and maintains the staff database in Microsoft Dynamics.
- Processes the monthly payroll for seasonal employees.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in human resources management/ management from a well-recognized university.
- Conversant with the Zimbabwean Labor laws and labour relations
- Experience with processing employee’s payroll and benefits. Knowledge of Belina Payroll is a requirement.
- The selected candidate must be able to demonstrate the following competencies: Interpersonal skills, teamwork, communication, client orientation, and ability to work in a multi-cultural environment.
- At least two years’ work experience in human resources within an international organization.
Other
Benefits
- Private Health Insurance.
- Pension Plan.
- Paid Time Off.
- Work From Home.
- Training & Development.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://vacancybox.co.zw/job/human-resources-assistant-international-maize-and-wheat-improvement-center-cimmyt/
Deadline: 31 May 2023