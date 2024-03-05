Human Resources Assistant (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates at National Biotechnology Authority. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in Recruitment and Selection.
- Assisting in orientation of new employees.
- Assisting in coordinating training programmes.
- Employees file management.
- Renewing employment contracts.
- Assisting in Payroll Administration.
- Compiling HR reports.
- Making sure that Health and Safety procedures are adhered to.
- Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Human Resource Management.
- Excellent communication skills and people’s skills.
- At least 2 years' experience and knowledge of the labour act.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Human Resources Assistant in the subject line.
Deadline: 06 March 2024
