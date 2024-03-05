Human Resources Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates at National Biotechnology Authority. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in Recruitment and Selection.

Assisting in orientation of new employees.

Assisting in coordinating training programmes.

Employees file management.

Renewing employment contracts.

Assisting in Payroll Administration.

Compiling HR reports.

Making sure that Health and Safety procedures are adhered to.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Human Resource Management.

Excellent communication skills and people’s skills.

At least 2 years' experience and knowledge of the labour act.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Human Resources Assistant in the subject line.

Deadline: 06 March 2024