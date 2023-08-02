Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Human Resources Assistant (INT9778) Grade: E
Job Description
Oxfam is looking for a Human Resources Assistant to provide functional and technical human resources support and assist in implementation of all related HR operational plans to enhance the organisation’s performance through our people.
What we are looking for: We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
- We offer a competitive salary and a range of additional benefits to staff including flexible working options, generous pension scheme, annual leave, additional leave allowances, company sick pay, life assurance and a range of other benefits.
- From the day you join Oxfam we invite you to stretch and learn in your role. Our wide range of Learning & Development opportunities includes in-house courses, e-learning modules, on-the job learning opportunities, coaching and mentoring, and much more.
- We believe flexible working is key to building the Oxfam of the future, so we’re open to talking through the type of flexible arrangements which might work for you.
Duties and Responsibilities
Recruitment and Selection:
- Supports recruitment processes including the following:
- Working with recruiting managers to facilitate timely development, review and sign off of Terms of Reference/Job profiles and staff requisitions
- Drafting and circulation of advertisements for authorised recruitments in liaison with Recruiting Manager & HR Manager, ensuring conformity of job advertisements to job specifications and Oxfam branding guidelines and recruitment practices
- Ensuring prompt long listing and short-listing by ensuring applications for positions are placed in the right folders,
- Draft employment contracts, terms and conditions of employment or terms of reference, job profiles for employees and consultants, and draft requested letters in line with changes to employee terms and conditions of employment.
- Coordinating interview processes by downloading CV’s from eACRU, preparing interview packs, contacting candidates, administering tests, taking part in the interviews where necessary and finalising recruitment reports.
- Updating progress of the recruitment and selection processes through the HR recruitment & selection system, eACRU and sending feedback to applicants
- Ensuring records of all recruitment and selection processes of employees and consultants are correctly filed.
Information Management:
- Ensures that all HR documentation is kept confidential, up to date and accurate by;
- Filing all personal records (paper and electronic) in a consistent manner in line with minimum standards and data protection regulations.
- Maintaining an up-to-date and accurate staff database in GOLD.
- Producing HR data for input into monthly and quarterly HR reports within agreed timelines
- Ensuring all medical records are processed and paid every 2 weeks.
- Responsible for the preparation of monthly payroll inputs for submission to Finance
- Secure required employment visas/permits for expatriate staff and ensure that they are valid.
HR Service and Support:
- Follow up on and keep an up-to-date record of Humanitarian staff and partner staff time-sheets in line with donor requirements
- Support line managers on orientation & induction of new employees, ensuring that each employee receives an HR welcome pack
- Support incoming Global Humanitarian Support Personnel in processing necessary authorization to work in the country and keeping track of expiry and validity of permits/visas
- Work closely with the Logistics team to support set-up of temporary sub-offices in designated response areas
- Respond to employee queries and assisting to find resolutions to problems in a timely manner, guided by the country labour regulations and Oxfam HR policies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a Bachelors Degree or Higher National Diploma in HR. Psychology or Business Administration.
- At least one year experience in HR/Office administration or similar role.
- Good knowledge of management of communication systems and office management.
- Good organization skills.
- Able to work under pressure and in insecure areas.
- Good knowledge of local labour regulations.
Desired:
- Strong computer skills including ability to work with windows competently and accurately. Email operation.
- Good communication skills, both oral and written.
- Patient, pleasant and courteous personality.
- Able to travel at short notice.
- Ability to prioritize work according to importance and deadline; meeting conflicting work demands.
- Posses initiative, patience, tact, and able to work with minimum supervision.
- Manages own time and deals with some conflicting priorities without upward referral.
- Demonstrates adaptability and flexibility in all aspects of working.
- Influences decision-making on specific issues relating to routine projects and tasks.
- Ability to work effectively in a team and support bothers in their work.
- Makes decisions on routine matters without close supervision.
- Takes responsibility for expanding own knowledge.
- Shares knowledge and improvements and may supervise the workflows of others.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.oxfam.org.uk/vacancy/human-resources-assistant-int9778/19748/description/
NB: As part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 09 Agust 2023
Oxfam
Oxfam is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, founded in 1942 and led by Oxfam International.