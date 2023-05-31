Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a versatile and dynamic HR Business Partner to join its Human Resources team.

Duties and Responsibilities

The main purpose of the position is to recommend and implement human resources best practices, policies and procedures that aligns business objectives with staff and management practices. The HRBP will take lead of all human related issues, act as a staff champion and change agent.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Human Resources Management, Psychology, Sociology or equivalent.

A relevant vocational qualification or certification will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

Conversant with current Zimbabwean Labour and related legislation.

Good planning and Coordination skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/human-resources-business-partner-2/

Deadline: 31 May 2023