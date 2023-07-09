Human Resources Business Partner

Job Description

To develop and implement best human resources practices, policies and procedures that align business objectives with staff and management in the assigned business function. The HR Business Partner serves as a consultant to management on human resource-related issues and acts as a staff champion and change agent. The position formulates partnerships across all levels from junior staff members to senior executives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supports the implementation of the HR strategy within the assigned business functions.

In liaison with functional heads, compiles annual human resources requirements and input into the overall human resources plan.

Manages headcount in line with approved HR budgets and business requirements.

Manages the talent acquisition process from job and competency design, advertising and identification of appropriate talent which matches the job requirements in line with policy.

Comprehensively integrates new employees into the business and the function focusing on relationship building, expectation and performance.

Manages the off boarding process to ensure that the employees’ exit is smooth and successfully gather insights that will be helpful in improving employee experience.

Provides input into the development of the employer brand, employee value proposition and employee experience initiatives.

Evaluates the effectiveness of employee engagement initiatives and champion the action plans for assigned business functions to close the engagement gap.

Drives the implementation of the performance management process and acts as the performance improvement driver in the assigned business functions to provoke positive performance change.

Acts as the change champion on all business transformation interventions for assigned functions to ensure that they are implemented with minimal disruption of business operations and employee engagement levels.

In liaison with the functional head, analyse the functional strategy and skills gap to formulate staff development plans.

Identifies and recommends staff welfare initiatives in line with the staff wellness policies.

Periodically monitors, reviews and manages the assigned business functional staff costs.

Champions the implementation of HR projects.

Tracks and monitors key HR metrics for weekly and monthly reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ Degree in Human Resources Management, Psychology, Sociology or equivalent.

IPMZ diploma will be an added advantage.

must have 4 to 6 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: careers@econet.co.zw, clearly indicating position being applied for.

Deadline: 09 July 2023