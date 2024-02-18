Human Resources Clerk (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings

Job Description

An organized individual to handle all Human Resources aspects of a diverse company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Making sure all contracts are filed and all files are compliant.

Payroll administration.

Fleet management.

Recruitment and selection.

Conducting hearings and handling grievances.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Send cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 21 February 2024