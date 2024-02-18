Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Associated Belts and Bearings

Human Resources Clerk (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Feb. 21, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

An organized individual to handle all Human Resources aspects of a diverse company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Making sure all contracts are filed and all files are compliant.
  • Payroll administration.
  • Fleet management.
  • Recruitment and selection.
  • Conducting hearings and handling grievances.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A relevant tertiary qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Send cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 21 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

TIMB
TIMB

HR Business Partner (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback