Human Resources Clerk (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
An organized individual to handle all Human Resources aspects of a diverse company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Making sure all contracts are filed and all files are compliant.
- Payroll administration.
- Fleet management.
- Recruitment and selection.
- Conducting hearings and handling grievances.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant tertiary qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Send cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 21 February 2024
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
