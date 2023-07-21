Human Resources Clerk - Part time (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Human Resources Coordinator, the Human Resources Clerk will provide clerical services for the department. This is a 3-month Part time position with the possibility of extension, that will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares contracts for all part-time positions and submits to the Human Resources Coordinator for review.

Ensures timeous distribution of all contracts to avoid gaps in employment.

Checks to ensure all contracts distributed are correctly signed, returned, and properly filed.

Maintains an up-to-date contracts database for all part-timers and consultants’ contracts.

Creates, maintains, and updates employee files ensuring that all relevant documents are on file.

Files all Human Resources related documents timeously for security and easy retrieval.

Carries out periodic file audits to ensure completeness of files and submits a file audit checklist to the HRC.

Archives all Human Resources files and puts in place an easy retrieval system.

epares interview schedules and files, invites candidates and panel.

Conducts reference checks for potential candidates.

Takes minutes during disciplinary hearings and ensures up to date records.

Processes cash requisitions, disbursements, and reconciliations.

Attends mail and other office logistics for the HR office.

Carries out all high-volume typing duties for the department.

Prepares staff confirmation and reference letters for approval.

Makes stationery requests for the department and always ensures adequate stock levels.

Performs any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Diploma or higher qualification in Human Resources or Social Sciences from a recognized institution.

At least two years working experience in HR Administration.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate at all levels.

Excellent Computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

Step 1: Complete the Application form on: https://forms.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=7LiczSHmKkeXmlSatbokcNO7h-fzQdlLv2uX4UTqbxxUMjRIMUlYQVhFMzZPVDlDRlNGNjQ2SldFRS4u then send your updated CVs to: recruitment@psh.org.zw