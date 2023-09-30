Human Resources & Finance Assistant (Gwanda)

Job Description

MSF-Belgium requires the services of Project HR/Fin Assistant to support project activities, executing accounting, human resources, and administrative tasks for the project according to legal obligations and MSF protocols, standards and procedures in order to provide accountable, quality, reliable and transparent information and service to ensure optimal project objectives deliverables.

Type of contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months

Start Date: October 2023

Immediate Supervisor: Project Human Resources & Finance Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement cash management procedures to ensure the highest control, security and ensure cash availability.

Encodes all cash, bank, and various journal entries into UNIFIELD (Accounting Software) as per MSF Financial guidelines.

Responsible for Homere management (H.R. Management software) for the project, including salaries.

Carry out all accounting tasks and activities to ensure strict control of all expenditures and the reliability of statements and documentation.

Ensuring that human resources, administration and finance policies, practices and procedures are religiously followed.

Support the HR/Fin Manager in recruitment, induction & onboarding, performance management, learning & development follow up, grievance & disciplinary management and other administration responsibilities to ensure optimum project objectives achievement.

Proper records and documents management – human resources, financial & administrative records.

Meet all deadlines and ensure compliance to organization’s internal monitoring tools procedures

Adhere to proper procedures and validation tables.

Assisting HR/Fin Manager with monthly forecasts, internal control and budgeting process, routine assignments, reports, and any other responsibilities to be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential Degree in Accounting / Human Resources Management / Business Administration.

Experience with accounting/payroll softwares or any ERP and advanced excel competency

Two years working experience with an International NGO in an Inter-cultural context, preferably in Human Resources, Finance or Administration departments.

Proactive and has organizational skills – able to establish priorities and follow-up plans judiciously

Agile and motivated to work in an international humanitarian context, following safeguarding principles.

Strong command of English and local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for on or before Qualified, experienced, and interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their motivation letter and comprehensive CV to The Human Resources Assistant, MSF–Belgium, 4 Lawley Street, 4th Avenue, Gwanda or by email to: msfocb-harare@brussels.msf.org

NB. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please note that MSF-Belgium, Zimbabwe Mission does not solicit any organization or individual to recruit on their behalf. No fee is charged throughout the recruitment, selection and placement process. Canvassing will lead to disqualification of candidates