Human Resources Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Job Description
Pangaea Zimbabwe is a locally registered organization that strives to transform the lives of people living with and affected by HIV. PZworks to ensure everyone has access to comprehensive HIV and sexual health services delivered in safe and supportive environments
Reporting to the Human Resources Officer, the Graduate Traininee will:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist with the processing of the payroll.
- Assist with Creating/ Maintaining records of employees.
- Assist with the recruitment process.
- Assist with performance management procedures.
- Assist with scheduling meetings, interviews, HR events and maintain agendas.
- Assist with orientations of new staff.
- Assist with writing reports on general HR activities.
- Assist with the separation procedure
- Assist with Keeping up-to-date with the latest HR trends and best practices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in human resources.
- Should have graduated in 2022/2023 and 25years or below.
- Exposure to Labour Law and employment equity regulations.
- HR administration, people management skills , outstanding administrative and communication skills..
- Exposure to payroll practices.
- Full understanding of HR functions and best practices.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- well under pressure and meets tight deadlines.
- Highly computer literate with capability in email, MS Office and related business and communication tools.
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
- Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills.
- Meticulous attention to detail.
- Ability to accurately follow instructions.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the requirements should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org.
Deadline: 15 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.
Website: www.pzat.org