Human Resources Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Pangaea Zimbabwe is a locally registered organization that strives to transform the lives of people living with and affected by HIV. PZworks to ensure everyone has access to comprehensive HIV and sexual health services delivered in safe and supportive environments

Reporting to the Human Resources Officer, the Graduate Traininee will:

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with the processing of the payroll.

Assist with Creating/ Maintaining records of employees.

Assist with the recruitment process.

Assist with performance management procedures.

Assist with scheduling meetings, interviews, HR events and maintain agendas.

Assist with orientations of new staff.

Assist with writing reports on general HR activities.

Assist with the separation procedure

Assist with Keeping up-to-date with the latest HR trends and best practices.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in human resources.

Should have graduated in 2022/2023 and 25years or below.

Exposure to Labour Law and employment equity regulations.

HR administration, people management skills , outstanding administrative and communication skills..

Exposure to payroll practices.

Full understanding of HR functions and best practices.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

well under pressure and meets tight deadlines.

Highly computer literate with capability in email, MS Office and related business and communication tools.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Ability to accurately follow instructions.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the requirements should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org.