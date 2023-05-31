Human Resources Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The incumbent will be responsible for contributing to the development and reviewing of human resources strategies, policies and procedures and implementing the same as well as promoting the presence of constructive industrial relations and employee communication strategies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development and review of human resources strategies, policies and procedures and implementing the same.

Manpower planning and administration in liaison with departments.

Providing advice, guidance and assistance to managers and employees on HR related issues.

Coordinating employee recruitment and selection process.

Ensuring relevant job descriptions are in place in liaison with departments.

Administering the performance management system, monitors and reports on the same.

Identifying employee training needs and provides input on employee training and development.

Interpreting and applying collective bargaining agreement.

Coordinating, attending and provides practical, correct and consistent advice, guidance on disciplinary and grievance actions ensuring compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements.

Collecting, processing and reviewing payroll input data in SAP system

Administering and processing employee benefits

Promoting the presence of constructive industrial relations and employee communication strategy

Ensuring staff compliance with health and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in managing the human resources function in a manufacturing industry.

Proficiency with Microsoft Package, Payroll Package and SAP system.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023