Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the post of a Human Resources Officer. The Human Resources Officer will be stationed at AMA Head Office in Harare, reporting to the Head of Finance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer the payroll system - Belina Time Systems.

Maintenance of personnel records.

Development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems.

Review, for recommendation to management, employment and working conditions.

Maintain pay plan and benefits program.

Bridge management and employee relations by addressing demands, grievances, or other issues.

Nurture a positive working environment.

Assess training needs to apply and monitor training programs.

Develop and review HR policies and procedures in compliance with labour laws and regulations.

Designing and implementing performance management and productivity enhancement systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources Management or any other social science/Equivalent.

IPMZ diploma will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years post qualification experience in Human Resources Management and/ or

Industrial Relation field/ environment.

People-oriented and results driven.

Knowledge of HR Systems and databases.

Excellent active listening, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Competence to build and effectively manage interpersonal relationships at all levels of the company.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications clearly indicating the position being applied for. Applications should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of certificates to: The Head of Finance Agricultural Marketing Authority, 8 Leman Road, Mt Pleasant Harare

OR email accounts@ama.co.zw