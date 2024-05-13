Human Resources Officer (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Human Resources Officer within CBZ Bank Limited. If you are eager to leverage the talent agenda for business success, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct initial screening of job applications.
- Facilitate and participate in candidate selection processes.
- Communicate outcome of selection process to candidates.
- Co-ordination and administration of onboarding process.
- Provide first line support for HR policies and processes to management and employees.
- Undertake employee relationship management visits, including performing HR Audits.
- Co-ordinate the collation of staff training needs.
- Provide data for the compilation of HR dashboards and performance reporting.
- Provide administrative support for HR projects.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possess a degree in Human Resources /Business Management or related field.
- At least 3 years' working experience within a dynamic.
- Human Resources Management environment.
- Have sound understanding of HR systems, policies and procedures.
- Possess strong analytical skills and able to communicate at all levels.
- Possess good computer skills and appreciation of various digital working tools and platforms.
Other
How to Apply
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.