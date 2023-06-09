Pindula|
Proserve Consulting Group

Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Proserve Consulting Group
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Effective administration of the organisation’s Human Resources (HR) Function
  • Develop and implement the organisation’s HR Functional strategy and budget, aligned to the overall corporate strategic objectives
  • Provides sound HR related advice to the CEO and Board HR Committee
  • Coordinates recruitment and selection process in line with HR policies & procedures
  • Provides secretarial services at Works Council and other HR related meetings
  • Coordinates the implementation of an effective performance management system for the organisation
  • Management of staff records, payroll administration and timeous remittance of statutory deductions
  • Effective industrial relations management and labour grievances & disciplinary cases management

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Human Resources Management or relevant Social Science Degree.
  • Diploma in Human Resources Management (IPMZ) or equivalent.
  • Diploma in Salary Administration.
  • At least 3-5 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their CVs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com

Deadline: 16 June 2023

