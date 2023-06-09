Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Effective administration of the organisation’s Human Resources (HR) Function
- Develop and implement the organisation’s HR Functional strategy and budget, aligned to the overall corporate strategic objectives
- Provides sound HR related advice to the CEO and Board HR Committee
- Coordinates recruitment and selection process in line with HR policies & procedures
- Provides secretarial services at Works Council and other HR related meetings
- Coordinates the implementation of an effective performance management system for the organisation
- Management of staff records, payroll administration and timeous remittance of statutory deductions
- Effective industrial relations management and labour grievances & disciplinary cases management
Qualifications and Experience
- A Human Resources Management or relevant Social Science Degree.
- Diploma in Human Resources Management (IPMZ) or equivalent.
- Diploma in Salary Administration.
- At least 3-5 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their CVs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com
Deadline: 16 June 2023