Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Effective administration of the organisation’s Human Resources (HR) Function

Develop and implement the organisation’s HR Functional strategy and budget, aligned to the overall corporate strategic objectives

Provides sound HR related advice to the CEO and Board HR Committee

Coordinates recruitment and selection process in line with HR policies & procedures

Provides secretarial services at Works Council and other HR related meetings

Coordinates the implementation of an effective performance management system for the organisation

Management of staff records, payroll administration and timeous remittance of statutory deductions

Effective industrial relations management and labour grievances & disciplinary cases management

Qualifications and Experience

A Human Resources Management or relevant Social Science Degree.

Diploma in Human Resources Management (IPMZ) or equivalent.

Diploma in Salary Administration.

At least 3-5 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their CVs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com

Deadline: 16 June 2023