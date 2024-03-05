Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the post of Human Resources Officer (Head Office).

Duties and Responsibilities

Administering Remuneration and HR Policies.

Advising on and resolving any Industrial Relations problems within the organization to ensure a harmonious working environment.

Managing payroll and maintaining employee records.

Supporting the appropriate succession and retention strategies for all critical positions across the business.

Creating source documents for employee records to ensure information is captured and filed for reference purposes.

Assisting the Head of Human Resources in the recruitment and selection process to

ensure that the organization is manned by highly capable people.

Assisting the Head of Human Resources in identifying and compiling training and

development programs and to ensure implementation.

Assisting new employees to undergo the Induction program to ensure they settle in well into the company.

Liaising with External stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent from a recognized University.

Should be a member of IPMZ.

Knowledge of the performance management tools such as Integrated Result Based Management system (IRBM).

At least 2-3years’ relevant work experience.

Knowledge and skills required:

Exceptional analytical skills.

Knowledge of Belina software.

Clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should submit an application indicating date of availability together with detailed curriculum vitae and copies of academic certificates saved as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw or hand deliver to: