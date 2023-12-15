Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in our organization. The incumbent will be responsible for executing the company’s human resources strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing employee grievances, disciplinary matters, conflict resolution and overall industrial relations climate of the organization.

Advise line managers on the interpretation of the Labor Relations Act and associated changes.

Employee recruitment selection and on-boarding.

Training and Development.

Performance management implementation and monitoring.

Payroll processing and monitoring of staff costs.

Maintenance of up-to-date employee records.

Development and updating of HR policies and procedures and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Implementing wellness and health and safety regulations and procedures.

Performance of periodic salary and benefits surveys as well as employee satisfaction surveys.

Qualifications and Experience

Social Sciences Degree + an IPMZ Diploma/equivalent.

At least 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Sound knowledge of Labour Act together with other applicable legislation and regulations.

Experience in Disciplinary and Grievance handling processes.

Essential Specialist Skills/Knowledge:

Well-developed organizational skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Problem-solving aptitude.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send applications together with current CVs and certificates to: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject line.