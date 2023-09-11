Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has risen within Tile and Carpet Centre. We invite applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply. The Human Resources Officer, reporting to the Group Human Resource Manager, is responsible for ensuring the efficient management of the HR function.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing HR administrative functions which includes Recruitment and selection of staff.

Manage discipline and grievance issues.

Management of Employment contracts.

Designing and implementation of Performance Management Systems resulting in enhanced productivity.

Facilitation of Training and development programs focusing on high performance culture.

Assist in Payroll administration – Should be conversant with Sage VIP Payroll System.

Staff Welfare issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Social Science Degree or equivalent.

IPMZ Diploma/ HND in Human Resources Management.

Master’s Degree an added advantage.

Minimum of 4 years in Human Resources, at least 2 years at Senior Managerial Position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVS to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw

NB: We reserve the right to close the application early if we receive adequate number of applications.