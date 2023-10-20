Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
NRTV

Human Resources Officer

NRTV
Oct. 24, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

NRTV is looking for creative, self-motivated individuals to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Qualifications.
  • With knowledge of Belina Payroll.

Other

How to Apply

Email your CV and cover letter to: hr@nrtv.tv and be part of the team that goes beyond your imagination!

Deadline: 24 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

NRTV

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)

Payroll Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Volsec Security
Volsec Security

Human Resource Manager (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback