Human Resources Officer

Job Description
ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recruiting, training and developing staff.
- Managing of ZINGSA payroll systems.
- Making sure that staff get paid correctly and on time.
- Pension and benefits administration.
- Approving job. descriptions and advertisements.
- Looking after the health, safety and welfare of all employees.
- Monitoring staff performance and attendance.
- Advising line managers and other employees on employment law and the employer's own employment policies and procedures.
- Negotiating salaries, contracts, working conditions or redundancy packages with staff and representatives.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Social Science or other relevant field.
- At least 3 years' working experience.
- Knowledge of HR functions (pay; benefits; recruitment; training and development, e.t.c).
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Understanding labour laws and disciplinary procedure.
- Proficient in information technology.
- Problem-solving and decision-making aptitude.
- Meticulous attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:
The Director General
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant, Harare.
OR
Deadline: 30 April 2023