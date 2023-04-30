Human Resources Officer

Job Description

ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Recruiting, training and developing staff.

Managing of ZINGSA payroll systems.

Making sure that staff get paid correctly and on time.

Pension and benefits administration.

Approving job. descriptions and advertisements.

Looking after the health, safety and welfare of all employees.

Monitoring staff performance and attendance.

Advising line managers and other employees on employment law and the employer's own employment policies and procedures.

Negotiating salaries, contracts, working conditions or redundancy packages with staff and representatives.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Social Science or other relevant field.

At least 3 years' working experience.

Knowledge of HR functions (pay; benefits; recruitment; training and development, e.t.c).

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.

Understanding labour laws and disciplinary procedure.

Proficient in information technology.

Problem-solving and decision-making aptitude.

Meticulous attention to detail.

How to Apply

Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director General

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant, Harare.

OR

zingsa.hr@grnail.com

Deadline: 30 April 2023