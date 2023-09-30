Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Telco

Human Resources Student Intern (Harare)

Telco
Sep. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders.

We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assists with Recruitment and Selection.
  • Maintaning HR Records.
  • Prepare the Human Resources Management Dashboard.
  • Assists in Performance Management.
  • Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.
  • Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Managment/Equivalent.
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Laptop for work use.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/human-resources-student-intern-199

Deadline: 30 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Telco

Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International

Human Resources & Finance Assistant (Gwanda)

Deadline:
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)

Human Resource Officer (Mutare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback