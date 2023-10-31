Human Resources Student Intern (Harare)

Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders.

We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists with Recruitment and Selection.

Maintaning HR Records.

Prepare the Human Resources Management Dashboard.

Assists in Performance Management.

Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Managment/Equivalent.

Excellent communication and organisational skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent time management skills.

Laptop for work use.

How to Apply

Click here to apply