Human Resources Student Intern (Harare)
Job Description
Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders.
We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists with Recruitment and Selection.
- Maintaning HR Records.
- Prepare the Human Resources Management Dashboard.
- Assists in Performance Management.
- Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Managment/Equivalent.
- Excellent communication and organisational skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Laptop for work use.
Other
How to Apply
