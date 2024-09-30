Hwange Branch Manager/ Manageress
WHOLESALE BEEF
Based in Hwange (accommodation offered)
- Job Related.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Knowledge of the meat industry.
- Computer literate.
- Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.
- Traceable work history and references.
Send your resumes to: Wsbvacancies@gmail.com
Deadline: 04 October 2024
