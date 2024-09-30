Pindula|Search Pindula
Job Vacancy

Hwange Branch Manager/ Manageress

Job Vacancy
Oct. 04, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

WHOLESALE BEEF

Based in Hwange (accommodation offered)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Knowledge of the meat industry.
  • Computer literate.
  • Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.
  • Traceable work history and references.

Other

How to Apply

Send your resumes to: Wsbvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 04 October 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Job Vacancy

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Service Centre Operations Managers (Boka & Borrowdale)

Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Team Leader (VicFalls)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Business Analysis Engineer (Gweru)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback