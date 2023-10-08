ICT Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from self-motivated and energetic candidates to fill in the above mentioned opportunity that has arisen in the aviation industry.

The role supports the Head ICT in ensuring ICT service delivery to the organisation and effective management of ICT resources in delivering high quality service to all users. The role will coordinate and supervise new installations, enhancements or changes to IT systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulates, reviews and recommends the Corporate ICT Policies and procedures manuals.

Ensures adequate security to all information assets i.e. network infrastructure, hardware infrastructure, application systems and databases for the organization.

Ensures data availability, integrity and consistency on all ICT systems for reporting and governance purposes.

Designs, implements and reviews the Recovery Time Objectives and Backup Plans for mission critical systems.

Designs, implements and reviews user access control matrices to the various application systems in relation to job functions.

Ensures application systems and network resources are available when required and with low downtime.

Performs periodical ICT Business Impact Analyses and Risk Assessments and advises management on mitigation.

Ensures that hardware and software updates are done on all ICT assets as per developed schedules.

Maintains the ICT Asset Register.

Manages ICT projects to ensure these are completed and correctly implemented within set time frames, cost, scope, and quality baselines.

Manages the Support Service Level Agreements with service providers for mission critical systems and ICT services and ensures adherence by service providers.

Ensures all ICT users are properly trained on respective areas.

Performs software integration of the various application systems for seamless reporting.

Develops and recommends hardware and software standards for the company.

Assists in the preparation of the ICT section budget.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science.

Professional qualification in I.T. Project Management, networking database management or equivalent.

Extensive Knowledge of networking and CISCO

Knowledge of database management, Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage At least 3 years' experience at supervisory level

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their application letters, which clearly show the position they are applying for, CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: humancapital365@gmail.com