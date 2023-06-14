ICT Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Information Communication Technology Assistant (ICT Assistant) in Bulawayo. Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the ZimPAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is renewable yearly subject to availability of funding and satisfactory performance of the candidate.

The candidate shall be responsible for assisting with ICT provisioning, in particular the maintenance and optimization of the ICT network, devices, and other ICT platforms in the implementation of the ICT policy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in the maintenance and upgrading of existing hardware (laptops, printers, tablets), software, and network systems by identifying and correcting software defects.

Installing, maintaining, and updating operating systems, databases, and applications and configuring wireless networking equipment.

Setting up and maintaining LAN, wireless routers for all users and supporting the administration and user setup of applications such as Office 365.

Providing help in administering network and data security, including directory, group policy, firewalls, antivirus, email security, etc..

Working closely with developers to improve product’s functionality.

Performing hardware and systems preventive and corrective maintenance.

Identifying training needs of system users and providing the required training as needed.

Providing remote user support.

Helping in the maintenance of the ICT Equipment register.

Performing any other duties assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.

Computer Science or related field; ICT industry certifications and memberships will be an added advantage;

Minimum of 2 years working experience in a highly demanding ICT environment.

Possess technological skills in Windows, Linux.

Malware detection and deletion; Knowledge of programming languages and ability to write and debug code;

Be well versed in software related troubleshooting and with mobile applications like CommCare and have good understanding of Cloud-based systems.

Must be an expert in antivirus, firewall and anti-malware software regulation.

Be skilled in inter and intra-systems collective network maintenance coupled with excellent ICT user communication skills.

Other

Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of National ID and Certificates to: icta@zimttech.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023