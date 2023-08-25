ICT Auditor Intern

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position based at Corporate Centre. The incumbent will report to the ICT Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in the planning, fieldwork, and wrap-up phases of various IT audits.

Helps develop and document audit programs.

Applies basic auditing concepts and procedures.

Performs testing of internal controls.

Assists with special projects as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Systems, Management Information Systems or any other relevant IT Degree.

CISA is an added advantage.

Knowledge of data analytics is an added advantage.

A good knowledge of ICT Audit.

Excellent Communication and Writing skills.

Good analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications, detailed CVs together with scanned educational certificates to:

The Human Resources Manager