ICT Auditor Intern
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position based at Corporate Centre. The incumbent will report to the ICT Auditor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the planning, fieldwork, and wrap-up phases of various IT audits.
- Helps develop and document audit programs.
- Applies basic auditing concepts and procedures.
- Performs testing of internal controls.
- Assists with special projects as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Systems, Management Information Systems or any other relevant IT Degree.
- CISA is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of data analytics is an added advantage.
- A good knowledge of ICT Audit.
- Excellent Communication and Writing skills.
- Good analytical skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications, detailed CVs together with scanned educational certificates to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw