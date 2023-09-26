ICT Enterprise Solutions Consultants (Harare)

Job Description

This position serves team by providing technical solutions to new and existing corporate customers on solutions offered. The technical support function is key in providing quality on-site and remote service and support to all clients of Omni Africa within the country, and the region when necessary. This role requires good understanding of business requirements, processes, IT systems and use of IT hardware and applications and works with clients across all kinds of business and industries. As an IT Solutions Technician you will be responsible for reporting and supporting of various systems (Windows Servers, Linux Servers, VPNs, Impro, Virtual Machines, Access Control, Microsoft, Email and will include CCTV installations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work as a bridge between users and the technical team, understanding both client requirements, and business investments and expected Return on Investment (ROI).

Prepare specifications on I.T. infrastructure and facilitate and monitor system implementation, completing the necessary documentation and supervising clients through the full technology life cycle.

Working with clients to define scope of a project.

Clarifying a client’s system specifications, understanding their work practices and the nature of their business.

Developing agreed solutions and implementing new systems, presenting solutions in written and oral reports.

Preparing documentation and presenting progress reports to customers in the format so requested by the Business Manager.

Provide technical support to customers via telephone, email, remote and onsite assistance. Delivering training to end-user customers at Omni Africa premises, at client site or Online.

Follow up with customers to ensure issues are resolved and the customer is satisfied.

Ensure extraordinary customer experience values are applied across all areas of the business and consistently.

Responsible for meeting timelines and deliverables associated with the technical support.

Adhere to standards and procedures for technical support reporting and documentation.

Stay abreast of emerging technologies and practices to ensure that you are working with the best practices/tools, and processes.

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with Management.

Assist in reviewing deliverables prepared by the team before passing to the client.

Ensures project documents are complete, current and stored appropriately.

Provide technical solutions in a professional manner and to agreed timeframes.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree or equivalent in Information Technology Management, Project Management, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related IT qualification.

○ MUST have more than 3 years of experience in Technical support

○ MUST have a good appreciation of the ICT industry and particularly Omni Africa’s business growth need and its position within the industry.

○ Must have CISCO ,CCNP,FORTINET NSE4 ,MICROSOFT AZURA ,HP AND DELL certification

Other

How to Apply

Applications must be sent to Careers.zim@omni4africa.com with a CV and certification ,the subject line clearly marked ,"Application for ICT Enterprise Solutions Consultant"

Deadline: 29 September 2023