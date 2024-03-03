ICT Infrastructure Analyst

Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications arc invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the implementation of infrastructure solutions for the Board.

Ensures access cont.ls are in place for all the requisite systems to avoid unauthorised access to TIME infrastructure.

Managing obsolescence by maintaining asset inventory and tracking.

Proactive identification and mitigation of ICT risks as well as responding re observations identified by third party auditors while assisting in the development of periodic reports and dashboards, presenting the level of controls compliance and current ICT risk posture.

Ensure overall IT compliance with regulatory requirements through proactive planning and communication, ownership, and relationships.

Communicate with tobacco sale-points on standardization and continuous development of industry tobacco sales systems.

Develop innovative infrastructure for ICT solutions in line with the organization's digital transformation strategy.

Provide 'Tier 3 technical support for TIME. ICT infrastructure systems and environment which includes computers, printers, servers, email system, Active Directory etc.

Managing visualization using VMware.

Develop and maintain SOPS and documentation for Infrastructure and applications.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Information.

Communication ilk Technology/ Computer Science or equivalent from a recognised university.

An industry certification is a distinct advantage.

At least 2 years of experience in a similar role.

Other Requirements/ Competences:

Sound knowledge of computer and server hardware.

Must be familiar with Linux operating systems.

Experience with Microsoft Windows Server platforms.

Sound appreciation of Windows Active Directory.

Experience with Microsoft Office 365 and Exchange server is a must.

Experience with database management systems Oracle / MS SQL Server is relevant.

Must have sound knowledge or network and security systems is routers, firewalls, antivirus systems etc.

Must be familiar with visualization, with .tensive experience with VMware and ESXi Server.

Other

How to Apply

INTERESTED? Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw. Indicate the position in the subject line, that is, "ICT Infrastructure Analyst".