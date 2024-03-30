ICT Intern
Job Description
The above mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based at HEAD OFFICE.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Server and Systems Administration.
- Domain and Active directory Services.
- Provide 1 and 2nd line support to internal staff members.
- Installation and configuration of computer equipment.
- Router Configurations, LAN installations and network recovery.
- Participate in the agile systems development processes.
- Collaborating with development team on various projects.
- Support of Business Applications.
- Database Administration.
Qualifications and Experience
-
Studying towards a Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems, or a related ICT Engineering Degree.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV and attachment letters from the respective University Dean or Industrial Liaison Officer to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, that is, “ICT INTERN”.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 31 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.