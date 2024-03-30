Job Description

The above mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based at HEAD OFFICE.

Duties and Responsibilities

Server and Systems Administration.

Domain and Active directory Services.

Provide 1 and 2nd line support to internal staff members.

Installation and configuration of computer equipment.

Router Configurations, LAN installations and network recovery.

Participate in the agile systems development processes.

Collaborating with development team on various projects.

Support of Business Applications.

Database Administration.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems, or a related ICT Engineering Degree.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV and attachment letters from the respective University Dean or Industrial Liaison Officer to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, that is, “ICT INTERN”.