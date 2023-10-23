Pindula|Search Pindula
Kwekwe Polytechnic

ICT Lecturer x2

Kwekwe Polytechnic
Oct. 23, 2023
Job Description

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bsc in Information Technology/Computer Systems.
  • A minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Principal

Attention: Human Resources

Kwekwe Polytechnic

P.O. Box 399

Kwekwe

NB: Former civil servants to attach clearance letter from Public Service Commission

Deadline: 23 October 2023



