ICT Manager (Harare)
EPZ Global
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Reports To: Finance Director.
Duties and Responsibilities
Administrative, Governance, and Financial Responsibilities of the ICT function:
- Preparation of annual budgets for ICT services i.e. OPEX AND CAPEX.
- Authorization of all purchases and expenditure within the approved budget & Cost control, including data and airtime.
- Ensuring all licenses and service level agreements are up to date and fully paid for
- Development and implementation of ICT Policies.
- Responding to and addressing issues arising from internal and external audits Continuous review and testing of ICT disaster recovery and business continuity plans.
Operational Processes Responsibilities:
- Design, implementation, and maintenance of ICT network infrastructure.
- Ensuring maximum availability and utilization of all Business Systems.
- Enhancing ICT security for the business data, ICT hardware, networks, and all software products.
- Ensuring full availability of wired and wireless networks, WIFI, LAN, WAN, Unified communications, multi-function devices & server environments.
- Overseeing the administration of and continuous improvement review of all business applications such as SAP, CanePro, LIMS and TriMed.
People and Leadership Responsibilities:
- Training, development, and succession planning for all critical ICT positions.
- Enforcement of adherence to the company’s code of conduct and operating procedures and instructions.
- Research and development for ICT innovation and systems improvement with Business Process Owners.
Safety & Health Responsibilities:
- Enforcement of adherence to the SHE Policies & Procedures for ICT services.
- Development and promotion of a culture of behavior-based safety.
- Sharing best practices and learning.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in ICT and Business Administration/ Accounting or equivalent
- Relevant Professional qualifications in the following areas will be added.
- advantage: ICT Management, Project management, Microsoft products, CISCO, Networks, Databases (Oracle, MS-SQL, SAP Hannah etc.
- Over 8 years of experience in business systems and/or technical systems support
- At least 5 years’ experience in a senior ICT team leadership position for a large diverse ICT project and/ or an ICT function in Technical support, Business Systems support training, especially an ERP system and/ or metropolitan networks.
Competencies:
- Knowledge of TH’s ICT standards and ICT configuration (network topology and business systems).
- Modern ICT networking structures, operating systems, and unified communication principles.
- Comprehensive knowledge and experience in one or all of the following products: SAP ERP, LIMS Sample Manager, Canepro, and Trimed medical system.
- A results-driven hardworking team player able to command authority
- A responsible person of integrity and ethical behavior.
- Highly developed communication and presentation skills for executive audiences
- Collaboration, Influencing and Building Strategic and Diverse Relationships.
- Strategic thinker with good analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
- Excellent organizational and leadership skills, and stakeholder engagement.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs and certificates to: jobs@epzglobal.com
Deadline: 01 July 2023
EP industrial Psychological Services (Pvt) Ltd., trades as EPZ GLOBAL, was incorporated in Zimbabwe in 2005 with the aim of assisting organisations to select and develop the right talent in the right environment.
