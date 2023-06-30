ICT Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Reports To: Finance Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administrative, Governance, and Financial Responsibilities of the ICT function:

Preparation of annual budgets for ICT services i.e. OPEX AND CAPEX.

Authorization of all purchases and expenditure within the approved budget & Cost control, including data and airtime.

Ensuring all licenses and service level agreements are up to date and fully paid for

Development and implementation of ICT Policies.

Responding to and addressing issues arising from internal and external audits Continuous review and testing of ICT disaster recovery and business continuity plans.

Operational Processes Responsibilities: