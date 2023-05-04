ICT Manager: Library Department

Job Description

Applications from suitably qualified members are invited to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning and overseeing implementation of the overall ICT direction of the Libraries.

Assisting management in formulating technology policy that enhances the implementation of the University Library Agenda.

Translating policy into technical specifications based on user requirements.

Responsible for the security and integrity of the Library Information System Database, Applications software and Library network services.

Training of I.T. staff and Librarians to ensure that they are familiar with the latest appropriate technology and the use of the computer equipment used in the Library.

Monitoring systems performance and ensuring compliance with security standards.

Co-ordinate the design and maintenance of the University websites.

Maintain and upgrade existing digital library projects.

Fine-tune existing systems to improve system performance.

Overseeing and determining timeframes for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migrations and outages.

Managing and providing direction for IT team members.

Identifying opportunities for team training and skills advancement.

Acting as the main ICT liaison between the Library and the ICT Directorate.

Any other duties as delegated by the Librarian.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

A Masters in Computer Science or equivalent would be a distinct advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience.

Experience with library information systems.

Working knowledge of Unix/Linux is essential.

Working experience on the design and implementation of database systems.

Software engineering background, and hands on programming experience.

Experience in setting up E-mail and Web Servers.

Very good working knowledge of Network platforms.

Actual working experience with Koha and DSpace Free Open Source Software and would be an added advantage.

Excellent Project Management skills.

Excellent problem solving skills.

Good attention to detail.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications, including a curriculum vitae, giving full personal particulars which should include full names, place and date of birth; certified copies of national identification, birth certificate, proof of qualifications, employment and experience, current salary, date of availability, telephone number and names and addresses of three (3) referees. Applications should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar

Department of Human Resources

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

OR hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 113.

Deadline: 05 May 2023