ICT Officer (Harare)

Aug. 07, 2024
Job Description

Homelink Group which has interests in financial services and property development is offering a challenging and unique career opportunity to a highly talented, self-driven and results oriented individual to take up the role of ICT Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior ICT Officer, the position will provide support in the following:

  • Gathers business requirements from users.
  • Performs cost-benefit analysis to assess the value for money of systems.
  • Formulates requirements and functional specifications.
  • Performs impact analysis to assess pitfalls and advantages for introducing a system.
  • Conducts supplier evaluation.
  • Ascertains application software suitability.
  • Design implementation strategy for a new system.
  • Develops/ customizes application software and web development.
  • Conducts system testing of new systems and upgrades.
  • Performs data conversion, migration and mining.
  • Deploys application systems.
  • Conducts user training.
  • Provides first line application systems support.
  • Analyses system performance and conducts system tuning.
  • Defines application access rights, permissions and privileges.
  • Reviews disaster recovery and business continuity plans for assigned systems.
  • Investigate and correct system inconsistencies.
  • Ensure data integrity of captured data.
  • Ensure system logic meets business requirements.
  • Assesses existing application systems against user requirements.
  • Liaises with application vendors, on how to fix all system deficiencies, errors and bugs.
  • Develops prototypes, which will be used for both in-house application development and addressing system shortcomings.
  • Develops customized reports.
  • Assists with hardware & Operating System support.
  • Troubleshoots issues to do with access to assigned systems.

 

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc/BA in Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant discipline.
  • Database management systems (such as SQL, MYSQL, PostgreSQL
  • A minimum of 3 years of similar work experience.
  • Related professional qualification.

Skills and Competencies:

  • Properties Loans Money Transfers.
  • Local and wide area networking.
  • Business continuity and disaster recovery.
  • Database management systems (such as SQL, MYSQL, PostgreSQL)
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Problem-solving, research and analysis.
  • Time management and prioritisation of resources, staff, and partners.
  • Ability to repair machines.
  • Ability to train staff.
  • Ability to learn new skills as required to support new technologies.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to send their CVs and certified copies of certificates to: fsvacancies@homelink.co.zw not later than Wednesday 07 August 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Late submissions and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

