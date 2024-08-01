ICT Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Homelink Group which has interests in financial services and property development is offering a challenging and unique career opportunity to a highly talented, self-driven and results oriented individual to take up the role of ICT Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Senior ICT Officer, the position will provide support in the following:
- Gathers business requirements from users.
- Performs cost-benefit analysis to assess the value for money of systems.
- Formulates requirements and functional specifications.
- Performs impact analysis to assess pitfalls and advantages for introducing a system.
- Conducts supplier evaluation.
- Ascertains application software suitability.
- Design implementation strategy for a new system.
- Develops/ customizes application software and web development.
- Conducts system testing of new systems and upgrades.
- Performs data conversion, migration and mining.
- Deploys application systems.
- Conducts user training.
- Provides first line application systems support.
- Analyses system performance and conducts system tuning.
- Defines application access rights, permissions and privileges.
- Reviews disaster recovery and business continuity plans for assigned systems.
- Investigate and correct system inconsistencies.
- Ensure data integrity of captured data.
- Ensure system logic meets business requirements.
- Assesses existing application systems against user requirements.
- Liaises with application vendors, on how to fix all system deficiencies, errors and bugs.
- Develops prototypes, which will be used for both in-house application development and addressing system shortcomings.
- Develops customized reports.
- Assists with hardware & Operating System support.
- Troubleshoots issues to do with access to assigned systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant discipline.
- Database management systems (such as SQL, MYSQL, PostgreSQL
- A minimum of 3 years of similar work experience.
- Related professional qualification.
Skills and Competencies:
- Properties Loans Money Transfers.
- Local and wide area networking.
- Business continuity and disaster recovery.
- Database management systems (such as SQL, MYSQL, PostgreSQL)
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Problem-solving, research and analysis.
- Time management and prioritisation of resources, staff, and partners.
- Ability to repair machines.
- Ability to train staff.
- Ability to learn new skills as required to support new technologies.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to send their CVs and certified copies of certificates to: fsvacancies@homelink.co.zw not later than Wednesday 07 August 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Late submissions and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Homelink Group
Head Office
Hardwicke House 72 - 74 Samora Machel Ave,
P.O. Box CY 628, Causeway, Harare